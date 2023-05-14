LODI -- Keegan Fleischman and Mason Lane combined to throw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Lodi grabbed the lead in the Capitol North baseball standings by beating visiting Lake Mills 4-0 on Friday, May 12.
Fleischman fanned 10, striking out the side twice, and walked two in 5 2/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Mason Lane entered in the sixth inning and recorded the game's last four outs.
Lodi (14-4, 7-1 in conference), which won 4-2 on Tuesday, got on the board in the third on Eli Schneider's sacrifice fly. Fleischman added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth while Lane doubled home Schneider in the fifth.
Caden Belling started for Lake Mills (12-9, 6-2) and gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings. Payton Klettke pitched a scoreless sixth.
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 -- 0 0 0
Lodi 001 210 x -- 4 7 1
Leading hitters -- LO: Schneider 2x2, Rosrmseen 2x2, Lane (2B).
EDGERTON -- Lake Mills' baseball team lost to Delavan-Darien 8-2 in nine innings and beat Stoughton 14-8 at the Edgerton quadrangular on Saturday, May 13.
The Comets pushed across six runs on six hits in the ninth inning, scoring the go-ahead runs on Nathan Huff's one-out single.
Brody Henderson and Derek Bruce had run-scoring singles in the Lake Mills fifth to make it 2-all.
Bruce doubled with one away in the eighth and his pinch runner James Hafenstein was stranded at third for the L-Cats, who also left the bases loaded in the ninth.
Eddy Eveland started for Lake Mills, allowing two earned on three hits with five strikeouts in three frames. Payton Klettke then worked 5 2/3 innings before running into trouble in the ninth to take the loss, surrendering six earned on eight hits with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats (13-9) scored in all but one of their at-bats versus the Vikings, who cut a hefty deficit to 12-8 with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Jack Vogel singled in a run in the second and Ty Schaefer, who drove in five runs, added a two-run single. Blaise Buechel and Wyatt Werner contributed RBI hits in the third which made it 7-0. Vogel, Brody Henderson and Schaefer all added RBI singles in the fourth, extending the lead to 12-0. Henderson went 3 of 4.
Starter Hunter Frohamder pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 8, LAKE MILLS 2 (9)
Delavan-Darien 002 000 006 -- 8 11 0
Lake Mills 000 020 000 -- 2 11 0
Leading hitters -- D-D: N. Huff 2x5 (2B), Hoeton 3x5, D'Grady 2x4 (2B); LM: Henderson 2x5, Schaefer 2x5, Bruce 3x4 (2B), Buchholtz 2x4.