Derek Bruce

Lake Mills first baseman Derek Bruce catches a throw and steps on the bag to record an out during a Capitol North road game versus Lodi on Friday, May 12. 

 Mark Arnold

LODI -- Keegan Fleischman and Mason Lane combined to throw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Lodi grabbed the lead in the Capitol North baseball standings by beating visiting Lake Mills 4-0 on Friday, May 12.

Fleischman fanned 10, striking out the side twice, and walked two in 5 2/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Mason Lane entered in the sixth inning and recorded the game's last four outs.