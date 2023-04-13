Lake Mills’ baseball team used a six-run rally in the fifth to defeat visiting Waterloo 6-4 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 11.
Waterloo’s Joe Cook hit a two-out, three-run homer to right in the third. Bryce Aubart added a run-scoring single in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Lake Mills, after stranding Derek Bruce at second on a leadoff double in the fourth, strung together six hits to grab the lead. Alex Parys, who had three hits, got the rally going with a single to center. Ben Buchholtz followed with a run-scoring double. After a walk to Payton Klettke and a single by Ty Schaefer, Caden Belling and Bruce had back to back RBI singles, cutting the margin to 4-3. Brody Henderson then tied it on a sacrifice fly.
Belling scored the go-ahead run on a double steal play that saw Nolan Kolkovich swipe second base, where the shortstop botched the tag, which allowed the run to come around. Eddy Eveland grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Kolkovich to cap the rally for the L-Cats (3-2).
Winning pitcher Hunter Frohmader worked around a leadoff single in the sixth by quickly getting a double play ball, retiring the final four hitters in order to get the victory. He pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings, allowing a pair of hits. Starter Jack Vogel allowed four runs — one earned — on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
LAKE MILLS 6, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 003 100 0 — 4 6 2
Lake Mills 000 060 x — 6 10 1
Leading hitters — W: Cook 2x4 (2B, HR), Jaehnke 2x3; LM: Schaefer 2x4, Bruce 2x3 (2B), Buchholtz (2B), Parys 2x3.