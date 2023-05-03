Luther Prep's Parker Winghart mirrors the safe call by the base umpire after a pickoff attempt by Lake Mills during a Capitol North baseball game on Tuesday at LPS. Winghart had three hits including a solo home run in a losing cause as the Phoenix lost 14-8.
WATERTOWN — Derek Bruce hit a grand slam and pitcher Caden Belling hit a solo homer for Lake Mills in a 14-8 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday, May 2 at LPS.
Lake Mills (9-7, 5-0 in conference) had 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors to win a slugfest over Luther Prep (3-10, 1-4).
Belling kicked off the fireworks with a solo homer to left in the top of the first. Brody Henderson kept the rally going with a two-out double to center and scored on Ty Schaefer’s RBI single to center to make it 2-0.
Henderson doubled twice on the day while Schaefer finished with two hits and two RBIs. Blaise Buechel led the L-Cats with three hits.
Luther Prep also had an excellent day the plate with 11 hits. Parker Winghart had three hits including a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Baumann went 4-for-4 including a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Phoenix rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first and led 5-3 after three innings. Bruce hit his grand slam to center in the fourth and the L-Cats never trailed again.
Belling worked five innings to earn the decision. John Westendorf took the loss for the Phoenix in middle relief.