WATERTOWN — Derek Bruce hit a grand slam and pitcher Caden Belling hit a solo homer for Lake Mills in a 14-8 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday, May 2 at LPS.

Lake Mills (9-7, 5-0 in conference) had 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors to win a slugfest over Luther Prep (3-10, 1-4).