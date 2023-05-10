Lakeside baseball tops Luther Prep

Aidan Berg struck out nine in a complete game decision and seven different Warriors had an RBI in Lakeside Lutheran’s 8-3 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday, May 9.

Lakeside Lutheran (8-4, 5-2 in conference) scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning to take control early, pulling within a game of conference co-leaders Lake Mills and Lodi with the victory.