Aidan Berg struck out nine in a complete game decision and seven different Warriors had an RBI in Lakeside Lutheran’s 8-3 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday, May 9.
Lakeside Lutheran (8-4, 5-2 in conference) scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning to take control early, pulling within a game of conference co-leaders Lake Mills and Lodi with the victory.
Jakub Junker and Tyler Chopp had RBI hits in the first inning. Kole Lostetter and Thomas Dwyer had RBI hits in the second inning, as well as a sacrifice fly by Berg. Logan Schwab had a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring in the sixth.
“We scored seven in the first two innings to give us some breathing room,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said.
Lakeside’s eight stolen bases were a season high, but the Warriors did leave 11 on base.
Tyler Chopp was 3-for-3 at the plate including a bunt single.
“He has really done a nice job for us both at the plate and defensively in center field,” Ziel said.
Berg allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks.
“Aidan was in control most of the way on the mound,” Ziel said. “He finished with nine strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run. He did a great job of getting ahead of hitters and either finishing them off himself or getting some weak contact.”
Parker Winghart had two hits including a triple for Luther Prep (4-12, 1-6). Joe Olson had two RBIs for the Phoenix.
”Lakeside hit the ball hard in the first and put us back on our heels,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Joe Olson started the game but had to leave in the top of the second with some arm soreness. Silas Winkel had to come in on short notice and did an admirable job.
”We gave up seven runs in the first two innings, most of which were the result of four throwing errors that Lakeside took advantage of.
"To our kids’ credit, we were able to bat around in the sixth inning and push three runs across the plate. Micah Westendorf, Parker Winghart and Joe Olson each had hits that kept the rally going.”