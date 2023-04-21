Lakeside Lutheran’s Jakub Junker doubles to deep right field on this swing to drive in a pair of runs during the fifth inning of Thursday’s Capitol North game versus Lodi at LLHS. The Warriors won 12-2 and Junker drove in three runs.
Lakeside Lutheran pitcher Nolan Meis delivers during Thursday's Capitol North game versus Lodi at LLHS. Meis pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the decision, also tallying two hits and scoring four runs for Lakeside in a 12-2 victory.
Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker drove in three runs apiece and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team salvaged a split in its season series versus Lodi by earning a 12-2 victory in five innings on Thursday, April 20 at LLHS.
The Warriors (4-2, 1-1 in conference) led 4-0 on a run-scoring single by Yaroch in the second.
“It was really important for us to score early and get off to a good start offensively,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “Keegan Fleischman is a really tough pitcher, but we made him work and were fortunate to capitalize on a few mistakes.
“Our bats showed up today and we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a collective effort offensively and that was encouraging to see.”
Consecutive RBI singles in the fifth by Philip Becraft, winning pitcher Nolan Meis and Tyler Chopp upped the margin to 9-1. Junker’s two-run line shot double to right then made it 11-1 before Aidan Berg capped the six-run rally with an RBI single.
Meis, who scored four runs, permitted two earned on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
“Nolan had some great at bats for us tonight, including a rocket double to left center to really get our bats going,” Ziel said.
“We played so much better defensively than what we showed on Tuesday. That was a big difference in the game as well. The hope is that we can use this to propel us forward in the conference season.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, LODI 2 (5)
Lakeside 220 26 — 12 10 1
Lodi 000 11 — 2 5 4
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x3 (2B), Chopp 2x3, Yaroch 2x3, Junker (2B); LO: Breunig 2x3, Lane 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Meis W; 4.1-5-2-2-5-1, Junker 0.2-0-0-0-2-2; LO: Fleischman L; 3.1-4-6-5-6-6, Lane 1-4-6-6-2-1, Franklin 0.2-2-0-0-1-0.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Owen Breunig pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lodi topped Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol North baseball opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday, April 18.
Breunig permitted only three singles and also walked three.
“Breunig attacked us and got a lot of weak contact from us all game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Lodi scored runs off errors in the first and third innings, Blake Meier singled home a run in the fourth before Dakota Franklin connected on a two-out RBI double with two away in the fifth for the final margin.
Lakeside (3-2, 0-1 in conference) strung together three straight two-out singles in the fourth before Breunig struck out Crandon Dwyer on a foul tip to end the threat. Breunig retired 10 of the 11 last hitters he faced in order, including seven consecutive.
Lakeside starter Aidan Berg pitched five innings, permitting five runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts in the loss.
“Today was a very disappointing game,” Ziel said. “We need to do a better job of competing at the plate. We amassed just three hits, all singles, and didn’t give ourselves too many chances to score.
“Our defense really let us down early, allowing them to score runs early and get a lead. It’s early yet, and we have a long way to go, but we need to persevere through the tough times, stay positive and work hard to get better each day.”