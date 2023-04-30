Nolan Meis tossed a four-hit shutout on just 73 pitches as Lakeside Lutheran edged visiting Columbus 1-0 in Capitol North baseball on Friday, April 28.
Lakeside (5-3, 2-2 in conference) loaded the bases with one away in the fourth, when Phil Becraft drew a walk to score Tyler Chopp for the game's lone run.
Meis walked none, throwing 54 of his pitches for strikes.
"Nolan was outstanding from the start, commanding all his pitches and attacking hitters," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "To hold a good Columbus team scoreless and to just four hits is exceptional. We were short-handed today, and he delivered a huge performance for our team."
Ziel applauded the Warriors' defense, which included several nice plays in right field by Becraft and a beautiful running catch by Logan Schwab at third base.
Jaymeson Sullivan, who allowed a run on two hits in six innings while fanning eight, took the loss for the Cardinals (9-4, 1-3).
COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team thought it was out of the seventh inning with a double play only to lose on the play to host Columbus, 4-3, in Capitol North play on Tuesday, April 25.
“Columbus won on a walk-off on a strange play,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “With one out and one on, Riley Kaminski hit a comebacker to Jake Junker, who flipped a strike to second to start a double play that was thought to have ended the inning. The runner at second was ruled safe after Nolan Meis was said to have not touched second base on the double play turn. Ethan Soldner, the runner safe at second, ran towards third and we ended up throwing the ball away and allowing the runner to score.”
Kole Lostetter singled in a pair of runs in the first and Tyler Chopp added an RBI single in the third as the Warriors (4-3, 1-2 in conference) led 3-1.
Columbus added a run on AJ Uttech’s fielder’s choice in the home of the second and tied it up on a two-out double by Soldner in the fifth. Columbus stranded the bases loaded in the sixth.
“We definitely had chances with runners on and the top of the order up, but we failed to capitalize,” Ziel said. “The inability to tack on runs definitely hurt us tonight. These close games often come down to a few plays over the course of the game and there were definitely a few plays in the field we would like to have back that would have certainly helped us.
“Aidan Berg started and went five innings. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. We have to get back after it tomorrow and prepare to face Columbus again on Friday at home.”