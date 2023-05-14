Kole Lostetter
Buy Now

Lakeside Lutheran’s Kole Lostetter races for third base with an RBI triple during the fifth inning of a Capitol North baseball game against Luther Prep on Friday at LPS. The Warriors took a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning, but the Phoenix rallied with five runs in the frame and went on to win 6-5.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN — Long before he took over as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball coach, Jake Ziel had lots of success beating the Warriors as a member of Luther Prep’s squad.

“Three-year starter for me,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said of Ziel. “He sure makes my job tougher these days.”