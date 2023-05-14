WATERTOWN — Long before he took over as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball coach, Jake Ziel had lots of success beating the Warriors as a member of Luther Prep’s squad.
“Three-year starter for me,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said of Ziel. “He sure makes my job tougher these days.”
Tougher, but not impossible.
Kiecker and his program’s historic dominance over Lakeside Lutheran over the past two decades has waned in recent times, but the Phoenix dealt their WELS rivals one final heartbreaking defeat in their final meeting as conference foes.
Trailing 5-1 through five innings, Luther Prep came up with a five-run rally in the sixth inning to stun the Warriors 6-5 at LPS on Friday, May 12.
Luther Prep (5-12, 2-6 in conference) sent 10 batters to the plate in the winning rally. Senior shortstop Parker Winghart hit a three-run double to the left-center alley and scored the go-ahead run on Joey Olson’s double to the right-center alley.
Winghart then got the final two outs in relief in the seventh to help the Phoenix complete the resurrection act.
The loss drops Lakeside (8-5, 5-3) two games out of first place behind league leaders Lodi with two games remaining.
Owen Proctor started for the Phoenix and held the Warriors scoreless through three innings before they got to him in the fourth.
Jakub Junker and Aidan Berg hit back-to-back doubles to center and Kole Lostetter hammered a triple to right to put Lakeside up 2-1.
The Warriors scored three more in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Nolan Meis drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Tyler Chopp’s ground ball single to right. Chopp scored when Nate Yaroch reached on an error.
Silas Winkel relieved Proctor and Junker greeted him with an RBI double to give the Warriors a four-run lead.
After giving up the early run, Meis retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before running into trouble in the sixth.
“We let the bottom of the order get on base to get their big bats up,” Ziel said. “Two walks and an error loaded the bases with two outs. Nolan then hit John Westendorf to bring in a run and bring Winghart to the plate.
“Winghart was the one bat we really didn’t want to face in that inning and he made us pay with a three-run double. The next batter hit an RBI to give them the lead.
“Credit the bottom of the order for LPS for turning the order over to their run producers, and then Winghart and Olson made us pay with clutch hits.”
Offensively, Lakeside had nine hits and just three strikeouts.
”We did, however, leave too many runners in scoring position on base tonight,” Ziel said. “We had chances in earlier innings to add on and score but came up empty.”
Junker had three hits including two doubles to lead the Warriors.
“He has been driving the ball all year for us and he had some big knocks again today,” Ziel said.
LUTHER PREP 6, LAKESIDE 5
Lakeside 000 230 0 — 5 9 2
Luther Prep 010 005 X — 6 7 2
Leading hitters — LL (Junker 3x4, 2B (2), Berg 2B, Lostetter 3B), LP (Winghart 2x4, 2B, Olson 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL (Meis L 5.2-6-6-1-8-3, Junker 0.1-1-0-0-1-1), LP (Proctor 4.1-6-5-3-3-2-2, Winkel W 2-3-0-0-0-2, Winghart 0.2-0-0-0-0)
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
WAUWATOSA — Lakeside was no-hit by seventh-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran in a 2-0 loss and also fell to fourth-ranked Kettle Moraine Lutheran 8-2 at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday, May 13.
Vikings starter Henry Szymanski worked five-plus innings with five strikeouts and five walks before turning it over to Logan Abramowski, who capped the combined no-hitter by punching out four while recording the game’s final six outs.
Lakeside had runners on first and second with no outs in the sixth trailing 1-0 before Abramowski entered and struck out the side on 11 pitches.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker pitched 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, allowing a run on three hits in the loss.
Versus the Chargers, the Warriors cut their four-run deficit in half on a two-out, two-run single by Nolan Meis in the fourth.
KML used four run-scoring singles to lead 8-2 after five innings.
Meis, Nate Yaroch and Hayden Schoenherr had two hits apiece for the Warriors (8-7).
WIS. LUTHERAN 2, LAKESIDE 0
Wis. Lutheran 001 000 1 — 2 4 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Leading hitters — WL: Raabe (2B), Abramowski (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Junker L; 5.1-3-1-1-2-4, Berg 1.2-1-1-1-0-2; WL: Szymanski W; 5-0-0-0-5-5, Abramowski 2-0-0-0-0-4.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 8, LAKESIDE 2
Lakeside 000 200 0 — 2 7 3
KML 112 040 x — 8 8 0
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x3, Yaroch 2x4, Schoenherr 2x3; KML: Stern 3x4 (2B), Abitz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Becraft L; 4.1-5-6-3-4-1, T. Dwyer 0.2-3-2-2-2-1, Berg 1-0-0-0-0-1; KML: Biondich W; 3.2-4-2-2-4-5, Rau 2.1-3-0-0-0-3; No. 8 1-0-0-0-0-0.