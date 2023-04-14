Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis had two hits and drove in four runs to propel Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past visiting Waterloo 10-8 in a nonconference game on Thursday, April 13.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Jakub Junker and Tyler Chopp gave the Warriors a 4-0 lead in the third.
Waterloo tied it at 4 on Bryce Aubart’s single in the fourth.
With the bases loaded and no out in the home half of the fourth, Meis singled home a run before Kole Lostetter followed with a line-shot two-run double to center, which made it 7-4. Meis added a bases-clearing three-run double with two away in the fifth, upping the lead to 10-5.
“Our offense was much better today,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “We scored in every inning but the sixth. Kole put a good swing on one into the gap and scored two runs in the fourth. Nolan’s bases-clearing double was a really good piece of hitting in a huge spot. Our hitting with runners in scoring position tonight was very good.”
Junker pitched four innings, permitting four runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts to earn the decision for the Warriors (3-0).
“Junker started and threw a perfect first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth,” Ziel said. “Sophomore Phil Becraft made his first varsity appearance and delivered a save. He came in confident, threw strikes, and got some big outs down the stretch for us.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, WATERLOO 8
Waterloo 000 413 0 — 8 7 2
Lakeside 112 330 x — 10 8 3
Leading hitters — W: Firari 2x4, Setz 2x3, Sampo (2B); LL: Meis 2x2 (2B), Lostetter (2B), Dwyer (2B), Junker (2B), Yaroch (2B), Chopp (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Tschanz L; 3-4-7-6-3-2, Jaehnke 3-4-3-3-3-1; LL: Junker W; 4-3-4-1-2-4, Becraft 3-4-4-3-1-4.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Jakub Junker's go-ahead double down the left-field line in the sixth inning sent Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Marshall 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 11.
Lakeside's sixth inning started when Nolan Meis reached via error and Kole Lostetter singled. Nate Yaroch followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1. Junker delivered on a 1-2 offering from Wyatt Jennings, who was superb in six innings.
"We couldn't get anything going offensively through five innings," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Credit Jennings for throwing strikes and attacking us and keeping our running game in check.
"For those two seniors -- Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker -- to step up and hit the ball hard in that moment was really fun to see."
Aidan Berg, who threw four shutout innings with four strikeouts, worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh, retiring the next three hitters to earn the decision. Berg worked out a jam in the sixth, when the Cardinals had runners on the corners with no outs. Meis started and worked three frames, fanning five while permitting an earned run on one hit for the Warriors.
"Nolan and Aidan combined to give up just four hits," Ziel said. "I was pleased with how those two commanded the game and gave us a chance to come back. Defensively, we were much improved with just one error."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, MARSHALL 1
Marshall 001 000 0 -- 1 4 1
Lakeside 000 002 x -- 2 5 1
Leading hitters -- M: Connelly (2B); LL: Lostetter 2x3, Junker (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- M: Jennings L; 6-5-2-1-2-6; LL: Meis 3-1-1-0-3-5, Berg W; 4-3-0-0-1-4.