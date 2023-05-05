Jack DePrey had four hits in as many at bats and drove in four runs to help power Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Poynette 11-1 in Capitol North baseball on Thursday, May 4.

“Jack has been on a tear at the plate of late and that kind of production from the bottom half of the lineup has been huge for us,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He has also continued to play a quality third base for us on the infield.”