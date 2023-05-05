Jack DePrey had four hits in as many at bats and drove in four runs to help power Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Poynette 11-1 in Capitol North baseball on Thursday, May 4.
“Jack has been on a tear at the plate of late and that kind of production from the bottom half of the lineup has been huge for us,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He has also continued to play a quality third base for us on the infield.”
The Warriors (7-4, 4-2 in conference) pushed across a pair of runs in the second and third innings before using a four-run rally in the fourth to go up 8-1.
Lakeside starter Nolan Meis, now 3-0 in league games, pitched a three-hitter with a season-high nine strikeouts against two walks, allowing an earned run while working all six innings to earn the decision.
“Nolan continues to throw the ball well for us,” Ziel said.
The bottom four hitters in Lakeside’s lineup combined for eight hits. Aidan Berg had two hits and scored twice out of the No. 5 hole while No. 8 hitter Thomas Dwyer also had two base knocks. Cleanup man Jakub Junker drove in three while Logan Schwab doubled in a pair on his first hit of the season to enact the 10-run rule in the sixth.
“As a team, we had zero strikeouts today,” Ziel said. “That was an emphasis for us at the beginning of the week and we made big progress in that aspect of offensive baseball this week.
“Getting to 4-2 in conference is big for us. Overall, we played much better, more consistent baseball this week, and the goal is to build off of it and keep improving moving forward.”
LAKESIDE 11, POYNETTE 1 (6)
Poynette 000 100 — 1 3 3
Lakeside 022 412 — 11 15 0
Leading hitters — LL: Berg 2x4, DePrey 4x4, Dwyer 2x3, Yaroch (2B), Schwab (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — P: Horne L; 3-11-8-7-1-0, Busch 2.1-3-3-2-4-0, Hansen 0.0-1-0-0-0-0; LL: Meis W; 6-3-1-1-2-9.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
DELAVAN — Delavan-Darien grabbed the lead with three runs in the third inning and fended off visiting Lakeside Lutheran 5-3 in nonconference baseball on Wednesday.
“It was a good baseball game between the two teams,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “We definitely had chances to score, but failed to get another big hit or two to really string some offense together. Delavan-Darien’s pitchers did a nice job of getting big outs when they needed to.”
The Comets (6-8) scored three times on three hits in the third to go up 3-1, adding a run via error in the fourth.
Thomas Dwyer’s 2-run single with two outs in the fifth got Lakeside (6-4) within 4-3.
“Thomas, a sophomore, had a pair of hits and made a few nice plays at first base,” Ziel said.
Carter Horton contributed an insurance score with an RBI single in the Delavan sixth.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker, who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six in five innings, took the loss.
“Jakub’s offspeed stuff really grew as the game wore on, which was nice to see,” Ziel said.
Horton fanned six and gave up three earned on seven hits in five innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, LAKESIDE 3
Lakeside 010 020 0 — 3 8 2
Delavan 003 101 x — 5 6 1
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x4, Yaroch 2x2 (2B), T. Dwyer 2x4; DD: Horton 2x3, Huff (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Junker L; 5-5-4-3-4-6, Becraft 1-1-1-0-1-0; D-D: Horton W; 5-7-3-3-4-6, N. Janssen 2-1-0-0-1-3.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE — Jakub Junker had four hits, including a three-run home run, as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team thumped host Poynette 13-1 in Capitol North play on Tuesday, May 2.
The Warriors (6-3, 3-2 in conference) got off to a rousing start with seven runs in the first inning. That included Junker’s 3-run blast to left with one away to open the scoring. Junker, who scored three times and doubled twice, finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Crandon Dwyer singled in a run and Nolan Meis doubled home a score during the Warriors’ big opening inning.
“It was good to get the bats going right away,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “We were able to get the barrel to the ball early and often. Junker’s home run gave our team a huge lift right from the get go.
“We want to do a better job at putting the ball in play, and today, we had just two strikeouts. That certainly helps.”
Jack DePrey and Dwyer both finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Lakeside.
Aidan Berg earned the decision, starting for the Warriors and pitching three innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, POYNETTE 1 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 724 00 — 13 15 0
Poynette 000 10 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters — LL: Junker 4x4 (2 2B, HR), Berg 2x3, Lostetter 2x2, DePrey 2x2, C. Dwyer 2x2, Meis (2B); P: Webster 2x2.