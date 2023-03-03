Sophomore AJ Bender needed 51 games to firmly etch himself into program record books.
Bender scored his 1,000th career point and broke Lake Mills' single-season scoring record as the third-seeded L-Cats held off sixth-seeded Berlin 82-67 in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, March 3.
Bender scored 15 of his game-high 27 points after halftime for the L-Cats (16-9), who have won their last eight home games. Bender needed 25 points versus the Indians (15-11) to reach 1,000, becoming the sixth player in program history to reach the mark. He officially got to the milestone by sinking a pair of free throws in the final minute.
Bender has 555 points this season, breaking his old brother Charlie's record of 544 points from the 2020-21 campaign.
"I'll have some bragging rights over Charlie at the dinner table and on holidays," Bender said with a laugh. "Ever since I was younger, Charlie pushed me to be better. Late at night in our old house, we'd play basketball together on that court.
"Charlie's been a huge role model for me. Ever since I got into high school, he gave me great tips and pushed me to keep going and going."
Bender had 1,000 points on his radar before the season.
"It's amazing to reach 1,000," Bender said. "It was one of my goals coming into the year. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and our great coaching staff. This is really a blessing. I can't wait to keep it rolling."
Bender is averaging 22 points per game this season, a full point higher than Turner Moen's program record set in 2012-13 for points per game in a single season.
"To do hit 1,000 points as a sophomore is an incredible accomplishment," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "He's been a scorer from day one. To score at that level and have that many assists shows you how complete of a player he is as well."
Berlin, looking to play the role of spoiler, led 22-10 on a 3 by Jackson Bartol with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half.
The L-Cats kept their wits about them, using a 20-4 charge over five-plus minutes to close the first half ahead, 32-28. Senior guard Liam Carrigan, who added 19 points, scored eight points including a pair of 3s during the L-Cats' closing push, which also saw freshman guard Nolan Kolkovich hit a 3 and Bender score inside twice.
"Liam really sparked us tonight with his ability to get to the basket and score," Hicklin said. "He scored from the outside too. He's been fighting a foot injury and looked like himself right when we needed it.
"Nolan gave us a huge lift off the bench. For a freshman in his first tournament action to perform that way was huge too."
The L-Cats' first four possessions of the second half resulted in buckets. Bender used a wraparound pass to assist on a score down low by junior forward Matt Stenbroten, who totaled 13 points. Carrigan came off a screen and buried a 3 next, followed by a layin by sophomore guard Ryan Horkan and a transition score by Carrigan.
Bender had a successful old-fashioned 3-point play and Kolkovich, who notched 11 points, knocked down a 3 as the L-Cats led 50-42 with 12 minutes left. Kolkovich added a corner 3, assisted by sophomore guard Ty Schaefer, a minute later.
Berlin, which had four players score 12 or more, countered with a 3-point play and 3 by Conner Batley to get within 55-52 with 10:00 to go.
Lake Mills kept the pedal to the metal offensively to pull away. Bender drilled a 3 before driving and dishing to Stenbroten for a bucket. Carrigan's 3 at the 5:45 mark then made it 67-57.
"Our offense is amazing when everyone is hitting on all cylinders and sharing the ball," Bender said. "When we're down in a game, with the way we can shoot it, we can climb back into every game."
Berlin would not get closer than seven down the stretch. Bender had a driving layup followed by score through contact to make it an 11-point affair with 2:10 left.
"Give Berlin a lot of credit for the way they came out and played," Hicklin said. "They can all shoot and play off the dribble. They're not an easy matchup.
"Offensively, we got better and better at figuring out how they were going to guard us. As we run our motion offense, we started realizing what they were going to take away. We've been a second-half team this season in part because of how we adjust to what other teams are trying to take away.
"Our guys were efficient and cut down on turnovers. When we get shots at the basket, we score at a high percentage."
Lake Mills plays at second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. The Capitol North and Crosstown rivals split the regular-season meetings with both sides winning at home.
"We want to get off to a better start than we did in the second regular-season meeting played at Lakeside," Hicklin said. "We dug ourselves a 17-point hole. It's hard to come back from that kind of deficit versus a good team like Lakeside.
"We want to play hard from the tip. It will be a straightforward scout. The game will come down to who makes big shots and can consistently do it all game long."
LAKE MILLS 82, BERLIN 67
Berlin 28 39 -- 67
Lake Mills 32 50 -- 82
Berlin (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Batley 4 3-3 13, Johnson 1 0-0 2, A. Bartol 4 4-5 12, J. Bartol 6 2-3 16, Pomplun 1 2-2 4, Hamersma 2 0-0 4, Wilde 6 1-2 16. Totals 27 12-15 67.
Lake Mills -- Horkan 2 0-0 4, Stenbroten 5 3-9 13, Bender 9 8-10 27, Carrigan 8 0-0 19, Schaefer 1 2-2 5, Benish 1 0-0 3, Kolkovich 3 2-4 11. Totals 29 15-24 82.
3-point goals -- B (Wilde 3, J. Bartol 2, Batley 2) 7; LM (Carrigan 3, Kolkovich 3, Benish 1, Schaefer 1, Bender 1) 9.
Total fouls -- B 22, LM 15.