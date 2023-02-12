Lake Mills beats Poynette

AJ Bender scored 33 points -- his third 30-point outing of the season -- and conference-leading Lake Mills topped visiting Poynette 70-65 in a Capitol North boys basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11.

"AJ was shooting it well from the outside early," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "That opened up drives to the basket the rest of the game and he got to the rim. When they closed in defensively he got it to our shooters and when they didn’t he finished."