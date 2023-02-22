Lake Mills tops Elkhorn

AJ Bender led four players in double figures with 22 points and Lake Mills knocked off visiting Elkhorn 74-50 in nonconference boys basketball on Senior Night Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Ryan Horkan added 13 points, Matthew Stenbroten had 11 and Brady Benish registered 10. Horkan and Stenbroten hit three 3s apiece for the L-Cats (15-8), who knocked down 12 3-pointers and started putting the game out of reach midway through the second half.