AJ Bender led four players in double figures with 22 points and Lake Mills knocked off visiting Elkhorn 74-50 in nonconference boys basketball on Senior Night Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Ryan Horkan added 13 points, Matthew Stenbroten had 11 and Brady Benish registered 10. Horkan and Stenbroten hit three 3s apiece for the L-Cats (15-8), who knocked down 12 3-pointers and started putting the game out of reach midway through the second half.
"When we get our ball movement going and guys screening for each other, there's a lot of guys you have to respect from the outside," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "When we're playing at our best, we can cause a lot of problems for defenses outside.
"I thought defensively we were locked in and Elkhorn's scorers weren't getting easy baskets. We forced other guys to step up and make plays. That led to turnovers that we got out in transition with."
Bender had 14 first-half points, scoring off post ups, midrange buckets and in transition while also setting up teammates.
Senior manager Levi Kopp scored five points, including a 3-pointer that elicited a huge roar from the crowd.
The L-Cats conclude the regular season at Columbus on Thursday, needing a victory to win the Capitol North title outright.