L-Cats face Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s 77-71 nonconference road victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The L-Cats (2-2), who snapped a two-game skid, hit 11 3-pointers, including four apiece by Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish. Horkan added 14 points, Benish 12, Liam Carrigan 10 and Tanner Wendorf 8. Horkan hit three 3s in the first half.