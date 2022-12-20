Lakeside faces Jefferson
JEFFERSON—Senior wing Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 23 points, adding 10 rebounds and four steals in the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team’s 67-35 victory at Jefferson on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Levi is a special athlete,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “He definitely has a knack for where the ball is going and at what time. If he’s guarding a guy in the corner, he can still get a steal.