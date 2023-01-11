EDGERTON -- Senior guard Will Schuman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play and Edgerton rallied past visiting Lake Mills 72-70 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The L-Cats (6-6) led 57-47 with seven minutes remaining before the Crimson Tide went on a 13-3 run to square it at 60-all with three minutes to go. Edgerton (7-4) grabbed a 63-62 edge with 2:22 left on a 3 by junior Preston Schaffner, who hit five times from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 19 points.
Lake Mills freshman Brady Benish answered immediately with a 3 of his own, giving the L-Cats a one-point lead.
After the sides traded empty possessions, Schuman hit from the wing for the aforementioned go-ahead bucket. Junior Leyton McKillips penetrated to the middle of the floor off the bounce before kicking to Schuman. The L-Cats were whistled for a moving screen violation on their next trip. McKillips, who scored 13 of his 17 points after halftime, finished a 3-point play inside as Edgerton led 69-65 with 43 seconds to go.
Lake Mills got within 70-67 on a layup by senior Liam Carrigan. After Zellmer hit a pair at the stripe, Benish buried a long 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.
Sophomore AJ Bender scored a game-high 22 for Lake Mills before fouling out. Sophomore Ryan Horkan scored 16 of his 19 before halftime. He hit five 3s. Benish hit four 3s and finished with 15 points while Carrigan chipped in seven.