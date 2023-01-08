Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lake Mills boys basketball team to a 70-36 victory over Luther Prep in the Capitol North opener for both teams on Friday, Jan. 6.
"The way we defended versus Luther Prep is something we’ve been working on hard," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "This weekend was a big step forward for us defensively.
"When we defend coupled with our shooting capabilities, we'll be tough. Getting both in the same game hasn't been easy. On Friday, we saw what it looks like when we get them in the same game."
Lake Mills (6-4, 1-0 in conference) took a commanding 36-18 halftime lead behind nine points from Bender and 14 of freshman guard Brady Benish’s 17 points. Benish hit five of his team’s 11 triples in the victory. Eight of those 3s by the L-Cats came in the first half.
Lake Mills led 13-2 on a jumper by Bender, who later kicked to sophomore guard Ty Schaefer for a corner 3 to make it 23-11. The L-Cats' advantage swelled to 28-11 on a 3 by sophomore guard Ryan Horkan. Bender and Benish both connected from beyond the arc in the closing minutes of the period.
Sophomore guard Sam Splinter scored 13 points to lead Luther Prep (5-2, 0-1).
WAUNAKEE -- Edgewood staged a second-half rally to defeat Lake Mills' boys basketball team 79-72 in the Swing Showcase at Waunakee High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The L-Cats (6-5) converted nine first-half 3-pointers en route to building a 38-30 halftime lead. Brady Benish, who scored 22 points, hit four of his seven 3s in the first period and Ty Schaefer came off the bench and buried three quick triples as Lake Mills pulled ahead.
"We shot it well in the first half," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They were keying on AJ Bender. Ty Schaefer really gave us a lift. The start of the game had been back and forth before Ty came in and lifted us with his play."
The Crusaders (7-4), who are leading the Badger West, used their length and stout defense to begin tilting the scales in their direction after halftime. Edgewood, which went 17 of 22 at the free throw line in the second half, grabbed the lead at the six-minute mark. Benish's potentially game-tying 3 with a minute left missed and Edgewood then salted it away at the line.
"We had some turnovers against their pressure," Hicklin said of the second half. "That allowed them to get back in it. Their size with multiple guys over 6-foot-4 is a tough matchup for us. Our guys battled though. We tried to outscore them with the mentality that 3s are more than 2. That’s what we hoped would carry the day."
Bender scored 18 of his game-high 27 points after halftime and Schaefer chipped in 15 points for the L-Cats, who play at Edgerton on Tuesday.