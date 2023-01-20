LODI -- AJ Bender totaled a team-high 22 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team pushed its win streak to three games with a 71-54 road victory over Lodi in Capitol North play on Friday, Jan. 20.
The conference-leading L-Cats (9-6, 4-0 in conference) saw their nine-point halftime lead slashed to two roughly four minutes into the second half. Lake Mills stemmed the tide, building a comfortable lead again on a pair of 3s by Brady Benish, who added 13 of his 18 points after halftime and made four 3-pointers.
Matthew Stenbroten, who also made four 3s en route to 17 points, hit a pair of shots from long range in the final five minutes as Lake Mills iced the game away.
"Matthew's rounding into basketball shape here after rehabbing his injury and is now getting his legs under him," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We're seeing what he's capable of on the floor.
"Everyone right now is excelling in their role for us. No one is trying to do too much. Brody Henderson's the perfect example. He comes in and gives us energy, rebounds and he defends. Our scorers are taking good shots and everyone is sharing the basketball. The bench has great energy too. All of these things equate to and are important in the team coming together like this."
Brian Meitzner scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for the Blue Devils (4-10, 0-4).