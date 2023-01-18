POYNETTE — Brady Benish led four players in double-figures with 18 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team beat host 75-66 Poynette to take over sole possession of first place in the Capitol North on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“We had a lot of foul trouble in the first half,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “AJ Bender got three fouls and Matt Stenbroten picked up two. We had to have other guys step up and score for us. This was a good team win with a lot of balance. Everyone excelled in their role tonight.”
The L-Cats (8-6, 3-0 in conference) hit five of their eight 3-pointers in the first half, including a pair by Benish, to lead 36-27 at the break. Ryan Horkan scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime.
AJ Bender added 14 points, Matt Stenbroten scored eight of his 10 in the second period while Ty Schaefer and Liam Carrigan totaled nine apiece.
Aiden Klosky led all scorers with 24 points for the Pumas (6-7, 2-1), who also got 19 points by Brett Hackbart.
Poynette cut Lake Mills’ lead to five points on several occasions around the midway point of the second half but could not get any closer in what was a back-and-forth game.
“Ty Schaefer stepped up and scored for us in the first half,” Hicklin said. “Ryan Horkan did the same in the second half. All game long, Liam Carrigan made tough plays for us getting offensive rebounds and assists. He’s excelled in that role as a senior and a calming presence. He makes big plays when we need them.”