RACINE -- Cornell University recruit Jack Fiegen powered New Trier (Ill.) past Lakeside Lutheran 63-59 in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School on Saturday, Feb. 4.
"Going into it, there was a little of how are we going to play with these guys?," Jahns said. "We told the guys to go out and play hard and give everything you've got for your program. We played a phenomenal basketball game.
"Our intensity level and execution were very good. Everyone in the gym knew we probably should have won since we outplayed them for a majority of the game. New Trier's coach shook my hand afterward and said 'you were the better team tonight.'"
Fiegen, a senior, scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in the first 11 minutes. Lakeside snatched a 28-24 halftime lead thanks to the first-half scoring of Levi Birkholz (12 points) and Trey Lauber (11 points with three made 3s).
Lauber nailed an early 3 in the second half to give the Warriors a 33-26 edge.
Fiegen then propelled the Trevians, who have a school enrollment over 4,000 in Chicago's North Shore area, to a 38-37 lead.
At the midway point of the second half, Birkholz, who will play next season at The Citadel, converted a difficult bank finish off a drive and buried a 3 to give Lakeside a 45-38 lead.
Birkholz's old-fashioned 3-point play staked the Warriors (15-3) to a 57-53 edge with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left. With 1:07 remaining and Lakeside ahead by one, Birkholz's rim-rocking two-handed dunk was wiped away due to a charge call.
Logan Feller hit the go-ahead shot -- 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to make it 61-59 -- for the Trevians (25-4), who grabbed a defensive rebound after Birkholz's pullup jumper rimmed off and went on to convert a pair of free throws for the final margin.
"If the block-charge call goes the other way, we're talking about a victory," Jahns said. "We went toe to toe and shot for shot with one of the top teams in Illinois' 4A division, which is their biggest schools. New Trier could make it to the Illinois State Championships.
"I'm very proud of our guys for responding to the loss on Friday and getting up off the mat the next day and playing better. Hopefully Saturday is a vision of who we can be and where we can go.
"Our guys certainly ascended to the competitive level. I'm not sure our kids thought we had much of a chance going into the game. It was a real growth game from a confidence standpoint for us. We'll work to play at that level all the time."
Birkholz finished with 28 points and Lauber added 21 for Lakeside, which hosts Marshall on Tuesday.
NEW TRIER 63, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59
New Trier 24 39 -- 63
Lakeside 28 31 -- 59
New Trier (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Smith 1 2-2 5, Kanellos 2 0-0 4, Van Gorp 1 0-0 2, Feller 2 5-6 10, Fiegen 12 6-7 36, Brown 1 1-2 4, Cummings 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-17 63.