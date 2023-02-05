Lakeside falls to New Trier

RACINE -- Cornell University recruit Jack Fiegen powered New Trier (Ill.) past Lakeside Lutheran 63-59 in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

"Going into it, there was a little of how are we going to play with these guys?," Jahns said. "We told the guys to go out and play hard and give everything you've got for your program. We played a phenomenal basketball game.