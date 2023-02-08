Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team ended a two-game skid by hammering visiting Marshall 74-46 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 20 points on 10 for 12 shooting, including a pair of dunks, and Trey Lauber added 16, hitting four 3-pointers before halftime, for the Warriors (16-3), who led 50-22 at the break. Lakeside was ahead 41-17 in the latter stages of the first half.
“We had a great start to the game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “It’s something we emphasized was getting out of the gates quick and setting the tone. Our guys came out with good energy right from the start. We ran great offense. Trey was hitting shots and Levi got to the rim. We talked about not letting Marshall get to the paint. We defended the paint well. The tone was set defensively early on.
“Marshall ran four different defenses and a press in the first half. Our ball movement was excellent. It was Trey a couple times and Kooper Mlsna also hit a couple. When you’re open and the ball finds you, it’s easier to hit those shots.”
Mlsna and Will Miller chipped in eight points apiece for Lakeside and Josh Jorgensen had a team-high seven rebounds. Miller also had six assists.
Kenyon Miggins led the Cardinals (11-8) with 14 points.