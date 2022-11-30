If Tuesday’s season opener is any indication, the Warriors are going to be a handful this season.
Senior forward Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 19 points and senior guard Will Miller added 11 as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team routed visiting River Valley 63-20 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 34-2 late in the first half. Birkholz connected on a trio of 3-point shots from the top of the key, also throwing down several crowd-pleasing slam dunks on the break. Senior forward Ethan Schuetz, who finished with 10 points, scored in transition and via midrange jump shots early on.
Lakeside turned turnovers into points on the other end, connected on seven 3-point shots for the game and consistently scored or got fouled on strong takes inside en route to building a 38-7 halftime edge.
“We scrimmaged a week ago and I thought we were sloppy,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Tonight, we executed our stuff better. There were things we needed to get better at that we saw improvement in tonight. Our defensive rotations, physicality, shot selection and the way we moved the ball was much better. Those things made a difference.
“We had nice balance and guys getting shots out of the rhythm and flow of the offense. River Valley played zone, which can stagnant you, but our ball movement created good shot opportunities. You’re happy when you get your first win out of the way and are also able to get all the guys meaningful minutes.”