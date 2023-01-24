Lakeside faces Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB — Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 16 points, Trey Lauber made four 3-pointers en route to 14 and Lakeside Lutheran dispatched host Mount Horeb 60-41 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Warriors (13-1) led 31-15 at halftime. Will Miller contributed 10 points and Ethan Schuetz chipped in nine points, eight rebounds for Lakeside, which has beaten all three of the Badger Conference teams it has faced this season and was playing without injured big man Anders Liermann.