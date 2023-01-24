MOUNT HOREB — Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 16 points, Trey Lauber made four 3-pointers en route to 14 and Lakeside Lutheran dispatched host Mount Horeb 60-41 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Warriors (13-1) led 31-15 at halftime. Will Miller contributed 10 points and Ethan Schuetz chipped in nine points, eight rebounds for Lakeside, which has beaten all three of the Badger Conference teams it has faced this season and was playing without injured big man Anders Liermann.
Birkholz added seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Alex Reinke dished out five assists.
Josh Manchester led the Vikings (11-6), who shot 1 of 14 from 3 in the first half and finished 27 percent from the floor on the night, with 11 points.
"That's three games in a row we've jumped ahead early and went in at half in firm command," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Early in the year, we were down at half a lot. I'd attribute the difference to our halfcourt defense. It has become stout and difficult to score against.
"Our on ball defense, help defense and rebounding on the back end of it are causing teams trouble. It also causes some transition opportunties. Mount Horeb has three players who average in double figures. We're able to put individuals on individuals right now defensively and the help portion is working well too."
The Warriors play at Poynette on Thursday in Capitol North play.