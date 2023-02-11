Lakeside tops Lodi

Levi Birkholz scored 22 points, Will Miller added 13 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team beat visiting Lodi 72-51 in a Capitol North game on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Warriors (17-3, 5-2 in conference), who are 9-0 at home this season, led 36-20 at the break. Trey Lauber added 10 points and Kooper Mlsna scored eight for Lakeside, which used a 17-4 run to lead 21-6 out of the gates.