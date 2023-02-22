Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team shook off a slow start to beat visiting St. John's Northwestern Academies 72-58 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Warriors, who trailed 26-22 at the break, opened the second half with a 25-2 run.
Levi Birkholz had 17 points despite shooting 4 of 15, Ethan Schuetz scored 11 of his 17 after halftime and Trey Lauber had eight of his 11 in the second half for the Warriors (20-3).
Daltin Papandrea hit five 3s and led all scorers with 23 for the Lancers (5-19). Frenchy Stellato added 18.
"St. Johns' record is a little deceiving," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They have three scorers. St. John's, especially in the first half, did a good job waiting until one of those guys got a good shot and then they hit it. We weren't good at controlling dribble penetration and didn't close out on shots. We also weren't patient on offense. It was a frustrating first half.
"In the second half, we played better defense. We rebounded, transitioned and scored and became very efficient to turn it in a hurry. It demonstrates the vulnerability if you're not ready to play. We lacked energy early in the game and got smacked in the mouth a little. I'm happy we responded the way we did."
Schuetz, Birkholz and Will Miller had seven rebounds apiece for the Warriors.