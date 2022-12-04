Lakeside tops South Milwaukee

Trey Lauber hit the game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation, Levi Birkholz scored 33 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team won a thriller, 79-75 in overtime versus visiting South Milwaukee on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Warriors trailed 70-67 in the waning seconds. Birkholz drove it to the middle of the floor and kicked it to Lauber, who swished home the massive shot from the corner with 3 seconds left.