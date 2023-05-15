SPRING GREEN — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team shot 182 to finish fifth at a Capitol Conference mini meet at House on the Rock Resort on Tuesday, May 9.
Senior Brandon Kreutz shot 43, junior Cooper Jensen shot 44, sophomore Reilly Jobke shot 47 and freshman Henry Moore shot 48.
Lake Mills shot 197, finishing eighth. Junior KC Hagedorn and freshman Hayden O’Connor each shot 46. Senior Mason Levake shot 50 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 55.
Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman shared medalist honors with 1-under 35s.
Team scores: Cambridge 153, Lodi 156, Monticello/Belleville 172, Columbus 172, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Watertown Luther Prep 186, New Glarus 188, Lake Mills 197, Wisconsin Heights 206.
NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills’ boys golf team shot 420 to tie for 10th at the New Glarus Invitational held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Wednesday, May 10.
Sophomore Preston Thiede shot 93 to lead the L-Cats. Junior Silas Frandy shot 105, senior Kevin Williams shot 108 and freshman Hayden O’Connor shot 114.
Mineral Point senior Carson Kroll shot 76 to win medalist honors by three shots over junior teammate Alex Ross.
Team scores: 1, Mineral Point 331; 2, Monticello 350; 3, Monroe 354; 4, Turner 360; 5, New Glarus 361; 6, Evansville 375; 7, River Valley 376; 8 (tie) Argyle 405, Brodhead 405; 10 (tie) Lancaster 420; Lake Mills 420; 12, Dodgeville 450.
