EVANSVILLE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team shot 381 to finish seventh at the Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Club on Friday, April 28.
Senior Brandon Kreutz led the Warriors with a round of 86, tying for 10th individually. Junior Cooper Jensen shot 90, freshman Jackson Moore shot 102 and junior Hank Goessling and sophomore Reilly Jobke each shot 103.
Lake Mills shot 416 to take 12th. Junior KC Hagedorn shot 98, senior Mason Levake shot 101, senior Tommy Stewart shot 105 and senior Claudia Curtis shot 112.
Team scores -- Edgerton 327, Lodi 341, Evansville 346, New Glarus 367, Monroe 368, Columbus 376, Lakeside Lutheran 381, East Troy 384, McFarland 385, Brodhead 391, Jefferson 398, Lake Mills 416, Parkview 430, Clinton 431, Palmyra-Eagle 452.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
NEW GLARUS — Lakeside took seventh and Lake Mills was eighth in a Capitol Conference mini meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Tuesday, April 25.
The Warriors shot 186, led by Brandon Kreutz, who tied for seventh with a round of 39. Cooper Jensen (47), Hank Goessling (50) and Reilly Jobke (50) also scored.
For the L-Cats, who shot 199, KC Hagedorn led the team with a round of 48. Claudia Curtis and Preston Thiede each shot 50 and Kevin Williams shot 51.
Team scores: Cambridge 151, Lodi 156, Monticello 172, Columbus 177, New Glarus 179, Luther Prep 183, Lakeside Lutheran 186, Lake Mills 199, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.