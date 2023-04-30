Golf roundup
EVANSVILLE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team shot 381 to finish seventh at the Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Club on Friday, April 28.

Senior Brandon Kreutz led the Warriors with a round of 86, tying for 10th individually. Junior Cooper Jensen shot 90, freshman Jackson Moore shot 102 and junior Hank Goessling and sophomore Reilly Jobke each shot 103.