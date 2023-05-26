Divison 2 golf
SUSSEX — Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills ended their golf seasons at a WIAA Division 2 regional hosted by St. John's at Fairways of Woodside Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.

Lakeside Lutheran shot 377 to finish sixth. Senior Brandon Kreutz (91), freshman Henry Moore (95), sophomore Reilly Jobke (95) and junior Cooper Jensen (96) scored for the Warriors.