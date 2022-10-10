The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team fell to visiting Brookfield Academy 4-1 in a nonconference match on Monday, Oct. 10.
The Blue Knights' Davis Arvold had a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring twice in the third minute before a ninth minute goal made it 3-0.
Lakeside's Tyler Dahlie, on an assist by Jay Yahnke, made it 3-1 in the 35th.
"An extremely slow start put us down by three goals almost immediately," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We were not mentally there and ready for the game. It's hard to start a game down 3-0 and expect to climb back.
"I know my guys really tried hard to get it back, but there wasn't enough clicking today to mount a comeback."
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 4, LAKESIDE 1
Brookfield 3 1 -- 4
Lakeside 1 0 -- 3
First half: BA -- Arvold, 3:00; Arvold, 3:00; Arvold, 9:00; LL -- Dahlie (Yahnke), 35:00.
Second half: BA -- Kaiser, 63:00.
Saves: BA (Rogutich) 9, LL (Probasco) 6.
Shots on goal: BA 10, LL 10.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
MAZOMANIE—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team beat host Wisconsin Heights 3-0 in a Capitol Conference road match on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Warriors got on the board in the 13th minute when Jay Yahnke scored on Easton Wolfram’s assist. Evan Neumann doubled Lakeside’s lead in the 40th minute, assisted by Ethan Schuetz. Josh Krenke’s 60th minute goal, on an assist by Reilly Jobke, made it 3-0.
Lakeside keepers JJ Probasco (two saves) and Joah Robinson (one save) combined to keep a clean sheet.
The Warriors (9-5-3, 5-2-0 in conference) had an 11-3 edge in shots on goal and are third in the Capitol Conference standings with 12 points.
“We were able to build off our success from the Lodi game and play with the same energy and discipline that we had then,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
“We were able to keep a lot of pressure on Wisconsin Heights, which led to us keeping the ball on their side of the field. That was nice because it helped our defense stay fresh so they could stop any attacks that did make it through. We got quality minutes for a handful of people tonight.”
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Josh Krenke and Ethan Schuetz scored two goals apiece as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team beat visiting Lodi 5-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Krenke scored off a Tyler Gresens assist in the fifth minute. Schuetz netted a goal a minute later, assisted by Josef Rupnow. Schuetz gave the Warriors a 4-1 edge in the 50th minute, again assisted by Rupnow, and Krenke capped the scoring on a Dominic Schleef assist in the 72nd.
Lakeside keeper JJ Probasco made four saves.
"Our midfield on up played an aggressive and active game right from the start,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It was one of our points of focus this game to not give the other team time with the ball. I think we accomplished that for most of the game. Lodi had a really nicely place shot by Nick Hoffman for their goal, but other than that, our defense really improved in their communication and organization from past games.
"We were really glad to get this win. With one of our teammates, Noah Weidner, out battling Leukemia right now, I think it was on our minds to not take it for granted every time we get a chance to be on that field."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, LODI 1
Lodi 0 1—1
Lakeside 3 2—5
First half: LL—Krenke (Gresens), 5:00; Schuetz (Rupnow), 6:00; Own goal, 37:00.
Second half: LO—N. Hoffman, 45:00; LL—Schuetz (Rupnow), 50:00; Krenke (Schleef), 72:00.
Saves: LO (K. Hoffman) 10, LL (Probasco) 4.
Shots on goal: LO 5, LL 14.