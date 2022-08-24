Lake Mills senior Miguel Ortega (16) makes a run while being defended by Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) during the first half of a nonconference game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) and Lake Mills freshman Daniel Almeida (1) fight for position during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game in Jefferson. The teams tied 1-1 and Almeida scored the equalizer in the 44th minute.
Lake Mills senior Lucas Raupp (4) makes a run while being defended by multiple Jefferson players during the first half of a nonconference soccer game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Lake Mills senior Miguel Ortega (16) makes a run while being defended by Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) during the first half of a nonconference game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) and Lake Mills freshman Daniel Almeida (1) fight for position during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game in Jefferson. The teams tied 1-1 and Almeida scored the equalizer in the 44th minute.
Lake Mills senior Lucas Raupp (4) makes a run while being defended by multiple Jefferson players during the first half of a nonconference soccer game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.