KEWASKUM -- Junior forward John Bade scored a pair of goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team's 2-0 road victory over Kewaskum on Monday, Sept. 12.Bade found the back of the net on an assist by Will Silva in the 28th minute and doubled Lake Mills' advantage with a goal, assisted by Daniel Almeida, in the 49th minute.Goalie Curtis Galstad stopped three shots for the L-Cats."This was a refreshing game," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. "The boys played with spirit and tenacity. We possessed and controlled the middle a lot better than in the past."That led to some great connections and some very good goals. John Bade had one heck of a game and could have had an assist added to his count."LAKE MILLS 2, KEWASKUM 0Lake Mills 1 1 -- 2Kewaskum 0 0 -- 0First half -- LM: Bade (Silva), 27:13.Second half -- LM: Bade (Almeida), 48:42.Saves: LM (Galstad) 3, K (Curtin) 6.Shots on goal: LM 8, K 3.