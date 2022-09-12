L-Cats top Kewaskum

KEWASKUM -- Junior forward John Bade scored a pair of goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team's 2-0 road victory over Kewaskum on Monday, Sept. 12.

Bade found the back of the net on an assist by Will Silva in the 28th minute and doubled Lake Mills' advantage with a goal, assisted by Daniel Almeida, in the 49th minute.