JEFFERSON -- Josh Krenke netted a hat trick as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team topped host Jefferson 7-2 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Sept. 17.
After Lakeside's Jay Yahnke scored in the fifth minute, Krenke netted an unassisted goal later in the fifth and another score in the 21st to make it 3-0. Jahnke found the back of the net in the 36th for his brace and Krenke's third goal, which came in the 73rd, upped the Warriors' lead to 5-2. Ethan Schuetz and Easton Wolfram scored in the 74th and 75th minutes, respectively, for Lakeside.
Jefferson's Kyle Erickson scored in the 25th and 46th minute.
BELLEVILLE — Aiden Hatleberg scored twice as Sugar River knocked off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 3-1 in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Hatleberg scored unassisted in the 13th and 16th minutes. Lakeside’s Ethan Schuetz cut the lead to 2-1 with a score in the 36th minute, which Tyler Gresens assisted on.
In the 79th, Eli Leonard netted a goal, assisted by Hatleberg, for the final margin.
Both teams took six shots on goal and Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco made three saves. Sugar River’s Clayton Streiff, meanwhile, stopped five shots.
“A slow start allowed Sugar River to go up 2-0 in the first half,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were able to snag a goal before the end of the first half off of a deep free kick taken by Gresens that went over the back line, where Schuetz put it away. We played a sharper and more energetic second half but could not find the net.
“Sugar River put away a header off a corner in the final seconds of the game. We hope to address our slow starts with our practices the next few days as we get ready for Jefferson on Saturday.”