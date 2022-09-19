Warriors beat Eagles
JEFFERSON -- Josh Krenke netted a hat trick as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team topped host Jefferson 7-2 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

After Lakeside's Jay Yahnke scored in the fifth minute, Krenke netted an unassisted goal later in the fifth and another score in the 21st to make it 3-0. Jahnke found the back of the net in the 36th for his brace and Krenke's third goal, which came in the 73rd, upped the Warriors' lead to 5-2. Ethan Schuetz and Easton Wolfram scored in the 74th and 75th minutes, respectively, for Lakeside.