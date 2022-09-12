In a match that was truly a tale of two halves, Lake Country Lutheran scored four times in the first half and hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team at LLHS Monday, Sept. 12.
Cole Luedke (17th minute), JJ Wiedel (20th and 28th) and Jacob Lowry scored before the break for LCL, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. After halftime, the Warriors got on the board with an unassisted goal by Ethan Schuetz in the 47th. Josh Krenke, on an assist by Schuetz, got Lakeside within 4-2 on a score in the 55th. Tyler Dahlie converted in the 71st for the final margin.
“The first half was all Lake Country Lutheran,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were able to get opportunities and pressure on them, but we had too many miscues defensively. They are a good team and will capitalize on that like they did. Going into the half down 4-0 was a little shocking, but I credit the guys for coming out in the second half knowing that a lot can change in forty minutes.
“Schuetz got us started with a beautiful free kick to the upper ninety of the back post. Krenke was able to clean up a ball bouncing around in the box as well. Near the end, Dahlie took the line and slipped one past the keeper. That second half reminded our guys that they can play at a high level and that they are never out of a game.”
WAUKESHA — Lakeside Lutheran and Catholic Memorial played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference boys soccer match at Waukesha South High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco made five saves while CMH’s Ryan Brophy stopped three shots.
“The 0-0 tie doesn’t tell the story of a fun and active game to watch,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We really had a lot of opportunities, but we could not get them on goal. Regular shots had to be in the double digits, but that’s the key, can’t score with shots that aren’t on target.
“The defense played well against some smart offensive players for Catholic Memorial. They could have easily confused us, but we were sharp enough to stop their attempts. The touches were just a bit off for much of the night, which is why we could not quite find the back of the net. We’ll learn from this game and keep working on getting a killer instinct around the goal.”
TUESDAY’S RESULT
FOND DU LAC — A late goal by Easton Wolfram helped Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team tie host Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2-2 in a nonconference game Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Warriors got on the board first as Josh Krenke netted a second-minute goal, assisted by Dominic Schleef.
WLA equalized in the 18th minute on Seth Schroeder’s goal and took the lead in the 33rd on an unassisted goal by Louis Schultz.
Wolfram, off a penalty kick, scored in the 76th minute for the Warriors, who got eight saves from JJ Probasco.
“We came out with energy despite the long Labor Day weekend,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It showed with some quick ball movement leading to a nice drop pass from Schleef to hit an open Krenke, who was crashing from the top and knocked away the first goal.
“We were able to play with possession for much of the game, but WLA had some fast and smart forwards that timed their runs well and scored twice off through balls. The defense made adjustments in the second half and the offense kept up the pressure with chances that just weren’t falling.
“Finally, a handball in the box was called and captain Easton Wolfram put the PK away to tie it late. We knew we could have won this game against a solid WLA team, so I think our guys will be hungry for the games to come.”