WALWORTH -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 1-2 at the Big Foot Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The L-Cats lost to Big Foot 5-1, beat Janesville Craig in a shootout and fell 2-1 versus Sugar River.
The Chiefs' Hudson Torrez and Bryan Garcia each scored unassisted twice in the first half to build a 4-0 lead at the break. Miguel Ortega had Lake Mills' goal in the 28th minute.
In the Craig game, John Bade scored in the fourth minute off an assist by Ian Taylor. Tommy Stewart doubled Lake Mills' lead in the 20th, assisted by Daniel Almeida.
The Cougars scored twice after halftime to force the shootout as Kent Espinoza (29th) and Leon Meco (50th) found the back of the net.
The L-Cats then won the shootout, 5-4.
Lake Mills goalie Curtis Galstad made seven saves in the Craig match, stopping 11 shots on the day.
Against Sugar River, Bade got the L-Cats on the board off an assist by Ortega in the third minute. The Raiders' Aiden Hatleberg rattled off unassisted scores in the 29th and 37th minutes to put Sugar River ahead for good.
"We are spent," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. "Lots of injuries have given some guys a lot of playing time that normally wouldn’t get much. We ended up not being able to play five starters against Sugar River. Taking a 2-1 loss is almost a win for our exhausted and hurt boys.
"We had some shining moments though, including John Bade scoring some absolute beautiful goals. One off his head from Miguel Ortega on a corner kick. The other coming on an amazing through ball from Ian Taylor that he placed past the keeper. Bade is really finding his own identity out there. Watching things like these is why I coach. Very proud of him. We will take the much needed four-day break from games and heal up."
BIG FOOT 5, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1
Big Foot 4 1 -- 5
First half -- BF: Torrez, 4:48; Torrez, 13:30; Garcia, 17:53; Garcia, 21:50.
Second half -- LM: Ortega, 27:55; BF: Martinez, 44:27.
Saves: LM (Galstad) 1; BF (Grant) 5.
Shots on goals: LM 6, BF 6.
LAKE MILLS 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2
Lake Mills 2 0 -- 2
Janesville Craig 0 2 -- 2
First half -- LM: Bade (Taylor), 3:28; Stewart (Almeida), 19:23.
Second half -- JC: Espinoza (Baumunie), 28:05; Meco (Olson), 49:53.
Saves -- LM: (Galstad) 7, JC: (Dillon) 4.
Shots on goal: LM 5, JC 8.
SUGAR RIVER 2, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 1 0 -- 1
Sugar River 0 2 -- 2
First half -- LM: Bade (Ortega), 2:49.
Second half -- SR: Hatleberg, 28:16; Hatleberg, 36:38.
Saves: LM (Galstad) 3; SR (Streiff) 2.
Shots on goal: LM 3, SR 5.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
MADISON — Lorenzo Moreno and Miguel Ortega scored in the second half as Lake Mills’ boys soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with River Valley in a nonconference game at Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Moreno, a junior, headed home a goal in the 45th minute off a corner kick by Ortega, a senior who scored in the 58th minute to give the L-Cats (2-1-2) a 2-1 edge. Junior Wyatt Werner was credited with the assist.
River Valley’s Guidry Ridge scored his second goal in the 72nd minute for the final margin.
Junior Curtis Galstad stopped six shots for Lake Mills.
“This was an intense game,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “Once again, a simple mistake put us back a goal, but we came back and scored two amazing goals. On our first goal, Miguel got the assist on a corner kick. Lorenzo had a beautiful header side netting. Miguel then took an assist off of Wyatt’s flick and hammered it home.
“A great shot and a great save ended up landing at the feet of another River Valley player and he put it in to tie it up. Two posts and multiple saves from their keeper kept it a 2-2 tie.”
LAKE MILLS 2, RIVER VALLEY 2
River Valley 1 1 — 2
Lake Mills 0 2 — 2
First half — RV: Ridge, 24:15.
Second half — LM: Moreno (Ortega), 44:36; LM: Ortega (Werner), 57:54; RV: Ridge (Johnson), 71:06.
Saves: RV (Anding) 11; LM (Galstad) 6.
Shots on goal: RV 8, LM 13.