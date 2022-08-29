WAUPUN — The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 2-1 at the Crusader Kickoff Classic hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian this weekend, placing third.
The L-Cats (2-1-1) opened the tournament by routing Kenosha Christian Life 7-0. Freshman Daniel Almeida scored twice while sophomore Oscar Arana, seniors John Bade, Logan Patrick and Miguel Ortega and junior Wyatt Werner added one goal apiece.
Lake Mills fell to Sheboygan Christian 1-0 as Caleb Hendrikse scored the game’s lone goal before halftime. Junior goalie Curtis Galstad stopped seven shots for the L-Cats, who were outshot 6-1.
“Saturday morning against Sheboygan Christian was a tough competition,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “They could really move the ball on us and we could tell they have played together for a while now. We really couldn’t match their intensity. Our defense was able to keep it a 1-0 game and we were content with that outcome.”
The L-Cats capped the tournament by edging CWC, 2-1. Ryan Devries put the Crusaders ahead 1-0 early on. Ortega then equalized later in the half. Almeida scored off an assist by Galstad before halftime for what proved to be the go-ahead score. Galstad stopped 11 shots and both teams had 10 shots on goal.
“Our second game on Saturday was pretty evenly matched,” Vinluan said. “Our boys are hurt and with very little subs, it was a grind. The boys found themselves down a goal early and had to come back. I’m very proud of the way they responded."