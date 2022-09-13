Lodi senior forward Bennett Rasmussen (11) passes the ball downfield with Lake Mills junior defender Nathan Brzowski (14) guarding during the first half of a Capitol Conference game in Lake Mills on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Blue Devils tied 1-1 and Rasmussen scored the game-tying goal in the 47th minute.
The Lake Mills boys soccer team and Lodi played to a 1-1 draw in a Capitol Conference game at LMHS on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sophomore midfielder Will Silva got the L-Cats, who were playing their home opener, on the board in the 23rd minute, weaving through traffic to score the game’s first goal.
The Blue Devils’ Bennett Rasmussen, a senior forward, equalized on an unassisted goal in the 47th minute.
Lake Mills junior goalie Curtis Galstad stopped three shots, while Lodi sophomore keeper Kyle Hoffman made six saves. The L-Cats (3-4-5) had a 7-4 edge in shots on goal.
“This was a hard-fought battle,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “Our boys are tired but still playing hard. Will had a magnificent play to sneak a ball past the keeper. Our defense was strong and fast. Going to be a great battle against Evansville next Tuesday. But before that, we train all week.”