Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram celebrates with teammates Ethan Schuetz (left) and Archer Chaudhaury (right) after scoring a first half goal during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match against Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS. The Warriors made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Archery Chaudhary (10) wins a ball with Luther Prep senior Isaiah Koelpin (14) defending during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at LPS. Chaudhary had an assist on Easton Wolfram's game-winning goal as Lakeside won 1-0.
Luther Prep sophomore Will Archer wins a ball in the air over Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at LPS. Wolfram scored the only goal of the match to give Lakeside a 1-0 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram celebrates with teammates Ethan Schuetz (left) and Archer Chaudhaury (right) after scoring a first half goal during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match against Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS. The Warriors made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Archery Chaudhary (10) wins a ball with Luther Prep senior Isaiah Koelpin (14) defending during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at LPS. Chaudhary had an assist on Easton Wolfram's game-winning goal as Lakeside won 1-0.
Luther Prep sophomore Will Archer wins a ball in the air over Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at LPS. Wolfram scored the only goal of the match to give Lakeside a 1-0 victory.
WATERTOWN — Sophomore Easton Wolfram’s goal at the 29-minute mark gave Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team a 1-0 Capitol Conference victory over Luther Prep on Thursday, Sept. 22 at LPS.
For the entire eighty minutes, both teams played competitively and both teams created great chances on goal throughout the game. Each team had breakaway opportunities as well as solid chances from distance that neither team could quite put home — a credit to both teams’ defense and goalkeepers.
As the seesaw game saw chances on both sides, it was Wolfram who found net after the ball bounced around a bit in the box. Junior Archer Chaudhary was credited with the assist.
Luther Prep had its chances as well as they had a one-on-one opportunity which was placed right into the goalkeeper’s arms — a golden opportunity lost. Sophomore Brandon Bode ran onto a ball deep in the attacking third with under two minutes to go in the half and put a shot by freshman keeper JJ Probasco, but it missed the far post wide by a foot.
Probasco made four saves to earn a clean sheet for Lakeside Lutheran (7-3-3, 3-1 in conference).
“Our guys came out with a much better start than we’ve had the last few games,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
“They were sharp and energetic. It was nice to see the ball stay on the offensive side of the field a lot. Our anticipation and pressuring of their players helped with that. As always, it was tough to appreciate on Prep’s defense, but we found the net with Chaudhary heading the ball across the face of the goal and Wolfram putting it away with his own header. We were able to control any of the dangerous opportunities that Prep had and come home with the win.”
Aleksei Soloviyov made five saves for Luther Prep (3-6-1, 1-2-1).
“Lakeside is always a well coached team who plays very sound soccer; they played really well tonight,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Our guys fought tough and produced some really great chances that we just couldn’t put away — but our effort was extraordinary.”
Lakeside Lutheran hosts Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.