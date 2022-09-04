NEW BERLIN -- Ethan Schuetz and Dominic Schleef scored early goals, propelling Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team past host Heritage Christian 4-0 in a nonconference game on Friday, Sept. 2.
Schuetz scored off a Schleef assist in the first minute. In the eighth minute, Schleef netted a goal, which Schuetz assisted on. Reilly Jobke (78th) and Tyler Dahlie (80th) added late scores for the Warriors, who got three saves from JJ Probasco.
"After a tough game against Lake Mills on Thursday, we were able to find enough energy to take care of business against the Patriots," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "There was a lot of subbing in and out to keep legs as fresh as they could be.
"The defense played well again, and the offense was able to put bookends on the game with a pair of goals at the beginning and end of the match. The guys earned a restful Labor Day weekend."
LAKESIDE 4, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0
Lakeside 2 2 -- 4
Heritage Christian 0 0 -- 0
First half -- LL: Schuetz (Schleef), 1:00; Schleef (Schuetz), 8:00.
Second half -- LL: Jobke (Rupnow), 78:00; Dahlie (Yahnke), 80:00.
Saves -- LL (Probasco) 3, HC (Siebert) 6.
Shots on goal -- LL 10, HC 3.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team scored three second-half goals in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Mayville at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Lakeside’s Archer Chaudhary tied the score at 1-all in the 34th minute, assisted by Jay Yahnke, who added a 45th minute goal to give the Warriors the lead. Easton Wolfram had the assist.
The Cardinals equalized nine minutes later on an unassisted score by Nathan Anderson.
Lakeside’s Josh Krenke converted the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Joey Dretske. Wolfram knocked home a penalty kick in the 73rd minute for the final margin.
JJ Probasco stopped three shots for the Warriors, who held a 20-5 advantage in shots on goal.
“While our passing and attack looked fairly sharp to begin with, we struggled to find the back of the net in the first half,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our defense started off a little sluggish and needed time to settle in. The start of the second half showed the level of speed and passing our team can play at when we are on.
“Again, it was nice to see the goals spread out with an assist attached to almost all of them.”