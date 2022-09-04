Lakeside tops Heritage Christian

NEW BERLIN -- Ethan Schuetz and Dominic Schleef scored early goals, propelling Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team past host Heritage Christian 4-0 in a nonconference game on Friday, Sept. 2.

Schuetz scored off a Schleef assist in the first minute. In the eighth minute, Schleef netted a goal, which Schuetz assisted on. Reilly Jobke (78th) and Tyler Dahlie (80th) added late scores for the Warriors, who got three saves from JJ Probasco.