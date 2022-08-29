EVANSVILLE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with host Evansville on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a nonconference game.
The Blue Devils got on the board early in the first half on an unassisted goal by Wesley LeRoy.
The Warriors (1-1-1) equalized less than 10 minutes later as Jay Yahnke scored on an assist from Ethan Schuetz.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco stopped 15 shots while Evansville’s Issiah Jones made 10 saves. The Blue Devils (0-2-1) had a 16-11 edge in shots on goal.
“Today was a very evenly matched game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our defense faced a lot of attacks but were able to keep Evansville to one goal behind solid play by freshman keeper JJ Probasco.
“The offense had opportunities but just could not knock a second goal away. There was no quit until the final whistle blew.”
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
MILWAUKEE -- Gabriel Tonade made the game-winning goal in the 74th minute as Wisconsin Lutheran defeated Lakeside Lutheran 2-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game at Uihlein Soccer Park on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Wisco led 1-0 in the 18th minute on a score by Noah Oertel. The Warriors (1-1-0) equalized in the 36th minute courtesy of Josef Rupnow. JJ Probasco was credited with the assist.
Tonade's late score was unassisted.
Joah Robinson made two saves while Probasco stopped three shots for Lakeside, which was outshot 7-6.
"Wisco came out fast and aggressive against us," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "They didn't leave much room for our midfielders to breathe. Coming off a very physical game last night (versus CWC), our fatigue showed in long touches and passes that were just off the mark.
"We will be looking to rest up, tighten some screws and then come out ready to play again this Saturday at Evansville."
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 2,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 1 0 -- 1
Wisco 1 1 -- 2
First half -- WL: Oertel (Rodgers), 18:00; LL: Rupnow (Probasco), 36:00.
Second half -- WL: Tonade, 74:00.
Saves -- LL (Robinson 2, Probasco 3) 5; WL (Lepke) 5.
Shots on goal -- LL 6, WL 7.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team got its season started off on the right foot by topping visiting Central Wisconsin Christian 4-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Warriors jumped ahead in the 18th minute on a goal by Dominic Schleef assisted by Joey Dretske.
Lakeside took charge early in the second half as Josh Krenke scored unassisted in the 46th minute and Archer Chaudhary netted a 51st minute goal assisted by Ethan Schuetz to make it 3-0. After CWC scored in the 60th minute, Evan Neumann converted in the 66th for the Warriors, who got five saves from Joah Robinson and eight by JJ Probasco.
“CWC gave us a very physical and fast matchup,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We played them hard the whole game and kept our cool despite the physicality. Solid and aggressive play from the defense and goalies allowed our offense to settle in and control a lot of the flow of the game.
“A lot of sharing of the ball led to four goals by four different players with assists connected to three of them. It was also nice to finish a cross and a corner kick for goals, which is something we have wanted to be better at.
“We look to continue this fast paced “teamball” style of play as we try to add to our success Wednesday against Wisconsin Lutheran High School.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, CWC 1
CWC 0 1 — 1
Lakeside 1 3 — 4
First half — LL: Dominic Schleef (Joey Dretske), 18:00.
Second half — LL: Josh Krenke, 46:00; LL: Archer Chaudhary (Ethan Schuetz), 51:00; CWC: Carson Mulder, 60:00; LL: Evan Neumann (Easton Wolfram), 66:00.
Saves: CWC (Samuel Van Den Berg) 8; LL (Joah Robinson 5, JJ Probasco 8) 13.
Shots on goal: LL 12, CWC 12.