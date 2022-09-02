Lakeside Lutheran senior Jay Yahnke (13) makes a run with Lake Mills junior Ian Taylor (left) defending during the first half of Thursday’s Capitol Conference game at LLHS. The Warriors won 2-0 to snap a six-game losing streak in the rivalry and Yahnke scored unassisted in the 41st minute.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram passes the ball down the field with Lake Mills junior Wyatt Werner (7) defending during the first half of Thursday's Capitol Conference game at LLHS. The Warriors won 2-0.
Dominic Schleef and Jay Yahnke scored goals as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team topped rival Lake Mills 2-0 in a Capitol Conference opener at LLHS on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak, including playoffs, to the L-Cats dating back to 2016.
Schleef, off a corner kick by Easton Wolfram, converted in the 39th minute to break a scoreless tie. Yahnke doubled Lakeside’s lead unassisted less than a minute into the second half.
“This was the first time since 2018 that Lakeside has hosted Lake Mills for a home soccer match,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We came out hungry, and it showed with a lot of solid passing. Our defensive line consisting mostly of Tyler Gresens, Joshua Hecht, Evan Neumann, and Owen Kraft did an incredible job of communicating and keeping Lake Mills’ speed offense in check.
“Goalie JJ Probasco did a great job of cleaning up anything that came through. It wasn’t until late in the first half that Dominic Schleef put on off the post and in with a header from the eighteen sent in by Easton Wolfram.
“We started the second half with a lot of energy, which led to a quick goal off a laser shot by Jay Yahnke, who cleaned up a ball that was bouncing around the box. The defense continued to hold their own and time expired.”
Lakeside’s JJ Probasco made six saves while Lake Mills’ Curtis Galstad stopped five shots.
“This was a very evenly matched game,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “We put in the effort but just could not find the back of the net. Our team is starting to sync and soon enough, we will put a complete game together.
“Lakeside is playing some really good soccer. They are going to put up some numbers this season.”