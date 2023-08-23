Lakeside soccer

WAUPUN — Easton Wolfram and Josef Rupnow both scored as the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Wolfram scored unassisted in the 44th minute to break a scoreless tie. CWC -- courtesy of Jaden Oosterhouse -- equalized midway through the second half.

  