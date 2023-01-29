DEERFIELD — Lake Mills' wrestlers placed 10th with 326 points at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds led the L-Cats.
Burling (25-8) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision. His only loss came by technical fall to Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush (40-4).
Eddy Eveland took third at 160. Eveland (20-14) went 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.
Heavyweight Esteban Moreno had one pin and placed sixth. Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Thomas Cassady (220) each placed eighth. Spiegelhoff had one pin and Cassady earned one decision.
Maximos Kressner (126) had one pin and finished ninth. Mason Wollin took tenth at 138. Charlie Ripp (132) and Gibson Hale (182) both placed 11th. Ripp had one pin while Hale won twice by fall. Kevin Georgiles-Juul went 3-2 with two pins and took 13th at 152.
The L-Cats wrestle at the Capitol Conference meet in Waterloo this Saturday.
Team scores: Stoughton 489, Random Lake 470, Menasha 466, Waterloo 445, Poynette 436, Jefferson 433, De Soto 363, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 353, Monona Grove/McFarland 332, Lake Mills 326, Madison La Follette 297, Brodhead/Juda 287, Sun Prairie East/West 283, Deerfield 268, Kewaunee 259, Kenosha Christian Life 253, Parkview/Albany 238, Waukesha South 225, Bradley Tech 212