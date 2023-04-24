LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team finished fourth at the third Capitol Conference mini-meet held Monday, April 24 at the Lodi Country Club.
Brandon Kreutz shot 43 to lead the Warriors. Cooper Jensen (46), Reilly Jobke (season-best 48) and Henry Moore (50) also scored for Lakeside.
“Brandon played solid with a 43,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Dennis Leckwee said. “As a team I know we can do better, we shot six strokes more today than last week, but we have three more meets this week and will be looking to see better scores all around. We started off slow, but ended quite strong, and for that I am proud of the boys for working through the struggles.”
Lake Mills shot 200 and finished eighth. Mason Levake and Hayden O’Connor each shot 47. KC Hagedorn shot 50. Preston Thiede shot 56.
The fourth conference mini-meet will be held today at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Team scores: Lodi 162, Cambridge 167, Monticello 182, Lakeside Lutheran 187, New Glarus 194, Columbus 196, Luther Prep 197, Lake Mills 200, Wisconsin Heights DQ
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Lakeside Lutheran shot 181 to place second at a Capitol Conference mini meet in gusty conditions at Lake Mills Golf Course on Thursday, April 20.
Senior Brandon Kreutz’s season-best round of 41 led the Warriors. Junior Cooper Jensen and freshman Henry Moore both shot 45s and sophomore Reily Jobke shot 50.
“Our guys played their best golf of the season today,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Dennis Leckwee said. “Brandon had a ton of confidence in his shots and it showed in his scores. Cooper Jenson is always solid and has a knack of staying focused throughout the nine holes.
“Although we played our best match this year, this isn’t our best golf yet. Hopefully next week we can put all five guys together with a complete round.”
Cambridge, which had a 1-over round of 37 by Nick Buckman and 2-over 38 by Kian Bystol-Flores, shot 162 to win.