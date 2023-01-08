Lakeside Lutheran freshman Colten Schultz records a pin during a road dual versus Luther Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Schultz improved to 10-0 this season with a pair of victories at a four-team competition hosted by Clinton on Thursday.
CLINTON -- Freshman Colten Schultz of the Lakeside Lutheran Warrior wrestling team continued his winning ways with two more wins on Thursday night at the four-team competition at Clinton High School.
In his match versus DJ Vernon of Clinton at 170 pounds, Schultz was down by a score of 8-5 and was battling to avoid a fall before dramatically rolling Vernon through onto his back and aggressively pinning his opponent to earn his eighth pin in nine matches on the year.
In the dual versus Big Foot, Schultz won by a major decision of 14-1 versus Will Wojcik at 170 pounds, just missing a technical fall win by two points. Schultz is now 10-0 on the season, with eight pins, one technical fall, and one major decision.
Senior Dane McIlvain earned a second-period pin for the Warriors versus Carter Perteete of Clinton at 138 pounds and senior Isaac Winters also earned a late-second-period pin over Gage Brown at 160 pounds.
Freshman Owen Fleming won by decision over Clinton’s MacKensie Hendricks, 12-5, narrowly missing the major decision score differential of eight or more points.
Sophomore Caleb Studnicka narrowly lost a hard-fought decision to Clinton’s Barydyn Collins at 113 pounds and junior Sam Schmidt came up short in a 9-3 decision loss to Cody Sullivan of Clinton.
"(We) lost a few other tough matches and ultimately lost both duals to Clinton and Big Foot, but the future is bright for this young team that is learning quickly," Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said.