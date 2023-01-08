Colten Schultz

Lakeside Lutheran freshman Colten Schultz records a pin during a road dual versus Luther Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Schultz improved to 10-0 this season with a pair of victories at a four-team competition hosted by Clinton on Thursday.

 Contributed

CLINTON -- Freshman Colten Schultz of the Lakeside Lutheran Warrior wrestling team continued his winning ways with two more wins on Thursday night at the four-team competition at Clinton High School.

In his match versus DJ Vernon of Clinton at 170 pounds, Schultz was down by a score of 8-5 and was battling to avoid a fall before dramatically rolling Vernon through onto his back and aggressively pinning his opponent to earn his eighth pin in nine matches on the year.