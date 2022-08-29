MONROE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed sixth at the Bruess Invitational at Twining Park on Monday, Aug. 29.
The L-Cat girls scored 139 points.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse finished the 5,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 22 minutes, 56 seconds, taking 17th place. Senior Jenna Hosey (31st, 24:33), juniors Ava Vesperman (34th, 24:52) and Olivia Klubertanz (35th, 24:55) and freshman Asha Herald (42nd, 26:08) also scored.
New Glarus/Monticello junior Melanie Fink won in 21:31 for the team champion Glarner Knights.
Lake Mills’ boys scored 152 points and placed seventh. Sophomore Braxton Walter took 19th in 19:44 to lead the team. Junior James Hafenstein (24th, 20:06), freshman Jack Vogel (40th, 20:49), senior Landon Dierkes (42nd, 20:52) and sophomore Max Kressner (43rd, 20:55) also scored. Vogel shaved nearly 50 seconds off his previous PR.
“The weather was a challenge today with high humidity,” Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. “The ground was also soft from rain the previous night. Despite those conditions, five boys ran faster than last year’s top Lake Mills runner. The boys team continues to grow, and wants to make some noise this year. The way they run as a pack will lead to a lot of success if we keep improving.
“The girls team has a lot of veterans who are not quite at their peak. I anticipate the girls team improving as the season progresses, but I am happy with our start. We are working through some injuries, and when we are back to full strength, I think we will be a very competitive squad.”
Senior Joseph Stoddard won the boys race in 16:35 for Mount Horeb, which lost a first-place tiebreaker to Monroe.
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 27, Monroe 70, Dubuque Wahlert 88, Mount Horeb 99, Albany 102, Lake Mills 139, Holy Family 164.
Team scores — boys: Monroe 88, Mount Horeb 88, Dubuque Wahlert 90, Albany 118, Oregon 132, Belleville 140, Lake Mills 152, New Glarus/Monticello 169, Beloit Turner 253, Beloit Memorial 254, Tri State Homeschool 268, Holy Family 272.
PALMYRA INVITE
PALMYRA — Lake Mills' girls cross country team opened the season with a second place finish at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The L-Cats scored 98 points. Jefferson (89) won the meet.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (12th, 23:04), juniors Olivia Klubertanz (20th, 24:20) and Ava Vesperman (21st, 24:51), senior Madison Hahn (22nd, 25:20) and freshman Asha Herald (23rd, 25:23) scored for Lake Mills.
On the boys side, Lake Mills scored 106 points to place third.
Sophomore Braxton Walter (14th, 19:43), junior James Hafenstein (16th, 19:51), senior Landon Dierkes (17th, 19:59), sophomore Max Kressner (23rd, 20:32) and freshman Jack Vogel (36th, 21:37) scored for the L-Cats.
"Both the boys and girls team had strong opening performances," first-year Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. "The boys are young and hungry to get better. The girls have added depth to the varsity team this year, and have the potential to do great things."
Team scores — girls: Jefferson 89, Lake Mills 98, Clinton 100, Elkhorn 103, Waukesha South 105, Lomira 105, West Allis Hale 151, East Troy 156, Parkview 172
Team scores — boys: Clinton 41, West Allis Hale 52, Lake Mills 106, Wayland 116, East Troy 133, Big Foot 160, Elkhorn 175, Parkview 192, Lomira 246, Jefferson 265, Palmyra-Eagle 273, Delavan-Darien 287