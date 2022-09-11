L-Cat girls 4th at East Troy

EAST TROY — Lake Mills' girls cross country team took fourth at the Ladish Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lake Mills finished with 107 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (17th, 24:57), freshman Asha Herald (18th, 24:58), junior Ava Vesperman (23rd, 25:46), senior Jenna Hosey (24th, 25:49) and senior Madison Hahn (25th, 26:01) scored for the L-Cats.