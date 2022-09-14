Lake Mills seniors Madison Hahn (left) and Jenna Hosey compete in the girls race at the Dana Waddell Invitational in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Hosey finished 34th in 23 minutes, 19 seconds and Hahn was 43rd in 23 minutes, 48 seconds for the L-Cat girls, who took seventh.
Lake Mills seniors Madison Hahn (left) and Jenna Hosey compete in the girls race at the Dana Waddell Invitational in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Hosey finished 34th in 23 minutes, 19 seconds and Hahn was 43rd in 23 minutes, 48 seconds for the L-Cat girls, who took seventh.
COTTAGE GROVE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team finished seventh at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The L-Cats scored 179 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (19th, 22 minutes, 25 seconds), senior Jenna Hosey (34th, 23:19), freshman Asha Herald (39th, 23:36), senior Madison Hahn (43rd, 23:48) and junior Olivia Klubertanz (44th, 23:54) scored for Lake Mills.
Lake Mills finished eighth in boys competition with a 145 score.
Sophomore Braxton Walter (14th, 18:21), junior James Hafenstein (18th, 18:29), sophomore Max Kressner (32nd, 19:19), senior Landon Dierkes (38th, 19:49) and freshman Jack Vogel (48th, 20:21) scored for the L-Cats.
"Every athlete achieved their season-best time and most achieved the best time of their career," Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. "Individual medals were earned by Braxton Walter, James Hafenstein and Savannah Overhouse.
"The team is building in the right direction. It's not perfect yet, but today was a huge building block for success. I am proud of this squad, and can't wait to watch them grow."
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 45, Deerfield/Cambridge 62, Westby 74, Darlington 76, Dodgeland 129, Wisconsin Dells 165, Lake Mills 179, Whitewater 181, East Troy 263, Waterloo 300
Team scores — boys: Wisconsin Dells 109, Darlington 115, Whitewater 115, Westby 127, New Glarus/Monticello 136, Pardeeville 137, Dodgeland 143, Lake Mills 145, Deerfield/Cambridge 153, East Troy 207, Waterloo 236