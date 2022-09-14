COTTAGE GROVE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team finished seventh at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The L-Cats scored 179 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (19th, 22 minutes, 25 seconds), senior Jenna Hosey (34th, 23:19), freshman Asha Herald (39th, 23:36), senior Madison Hahn (43rd, 23:48) and junior Olivia Klubertanz (44th, 23:54) scored for Lake Mills. 