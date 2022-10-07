FORT ATKINSON—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys team comfortably won the team title with 37 points, bettering second-place DeForest by 20, at the Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Junior Cameron Weiland placed third in 16 minutes, 51 seconds. Weiland ran at the front of the pack for the first half of the race before falling off the pace of McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf, who won in 16:11.