Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country won the Division 2 title while the girls finished second at the Nightfall Classic hosted at Lake Mills Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 30.
Lakeside's boys took first in a crowded race with Divisions 1 and 2 running together. The top three Warrior boys asserted themselves from the start and remained toward the front for the whole race.
Junior Cameron Weiland (second, 17 minutes, 5 seconds), senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) and junior Mark Garcia (fourth, 17:16) helped set the tone with a strong showing up front. Closing out the scoring were junior Gideon Ewerdt (tenth, 18:01) and sophomore Jack Simmons (14th, 18:14). The Warriors beat out perennial D2 power Shorewood for the team title, 33 to 45.
In the girls' race, Lakeside had several girls run personal bests on a great night for racing. Leading the way was junior Paige Krahn (eighth, 21:45), who was aggressive from the beginning and was rewarded with a personal best time. Also scoring was freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (11th, 21:56), junior Amelia Povich (14th, 22:12), and seniors Rose Hissom (15th, 22:13) and Abigail Minning (20th, 22:41). The Warriors scored 62 points. Shorewood won the girls title with 51 points.
"It was an exciting night of racing under the lights where both sides ran quite well,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
Lake Mills was ninth among Division 2 boys teams with 179 points. Junior James Hafenstein (28th, 19:07), sophomores Braxton Walter (30th, 19:11) and Max Kressner (39th, 19:44), freshman Jack Vogel (40th, 19:47) and sophomore Saul Lopez (19:52) scored for the L-Cats.
The Lake Mills girls were sixth in Division 2 with a 133 score. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (12th, 22:07), senior Madison Hahn (22nd, 23:06), freshman Greta Wiedenfeld (30th, 24:45) and juniors Sydney Burling (34th, 24:57) and Olivia Klubertanz (35th, 25:00) scored for the L-Cats.
Division 2 boys: Lakeside Lutheran 33, Shorewood 45, Edgewood 118, Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau 141, Waupun 143, Portage 157, Deerfield/Cambridge 168, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 173, Lake Mills 179, Nekoosa 289