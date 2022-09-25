HARTLAND — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys won the small school division title and were fourth in combined scoring with larger schools at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays at Naga-Waukee Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Warriors girls were sixth in the small division and 14th overall.
"Lots of season and personal bests at the end of a very busy Homecoming week show that the trend is definitely in the right direction for both groups,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
The varsity races were scored based on total time rather than team places at most meets. They were also split in that the 1-4 runners ran in a separate race from the 5-8 runners for both the boys and the girls.
In the boys' race, the talent in the field was evident as the boys were fourth despite running quite well. Junior Cameron Weiland (fifth, 16 minutes, 36 seconds) was in the lead group for the whole race. He was followed closely by senior Arnold Rupnow (tenth, 16:47), who ran an exceptional final mile en route to a new personal best. Juniors Mark Garcia (41st, 17:40) and Gideon Ewerdt (44th, 17:42) and sophomore Jack Simmons (70th, 18:12) completed the scoring.
"We are still looking for the race where it all comes together for the full group, but this was definitely a net positive for the group as we approach October,” Ausen said.
For the girls, Lakeside's first and fifth runners were only separated by 38 seconds, which helped in closing off the scoring quickly, but without any runners in the front of a very talented front group of a deep field, it was difficult to make up ground. Leading the way was junior Paige Krahn (69th, 22:06). Also scoring for the Warriors were senior Rose Hissom (74th, 22:13), junior Amelia Povich (76th, 22:18), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (78th, 22:19), and junior Mia Krahn (96th, 22:44).
"The times are beginning to come down as we get closer to the championship season,” Ausen said.
Small School Boys (combined times): Lakeside Lutheran 87:00, Whitefish Bay 88:10, Slinger 89:34, Mauston 91:37, Pewaukee 92:19, Waterford 93:17, New Berlin West 94:06, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 94:07, University School of Milwaukee 94:59, Brookfield Academy 95:04, Wauwatosa West 100:42
Small School Girls: Slinger 97:12, Whitefish Bay 104:02, Pewaukee 109:07, Wauwatosa West 109:51, Waterford 110:32, Lakeside Lutheran 111:41, Brookfield Academy 116:22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 121:45, Mauston 125:35